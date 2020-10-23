Politics of Friday, 23 October 2020

Ghanaian politicians are broke, I give them money sometimes – Nigel Gaisie

Leader of the True Word Prophetic Fire Ministries, Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Leader of the True Word Prophetic Fire Ministries says Ghanaian politicians are some of the poor people he has ever come across in life.



According to him, he sometimes bails out politicians he knows with cash because they do not have money as the world portrays them.



He made this known in an interview with Kofi TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com trying to debunk the assertion that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and John Dramani Mahama sponsored the building of his Church.



“What do they have? Sometimes we even give them money,” he said in an interview with Kofi TV which was monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The Prophet indicated that one thing God expects from every Pastor is to build Churches for him so he made it a point to invest his resources in building a Church for the lord.



Nigel Gaisie said he has never made any money from the former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama nor the National Democratic Congress like it has widely been reported.

