General News of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Ghanaian police officer missing

Inspector Charles Adamu, the missing police officer

A search has been launched for a police officer, who reportedly got missing on Thursday, 29th October 2020.



Inspector Charles Adamu, 50, – a service driver with the Police Hospital in Accra – is yet to be found after he left home on Wednesday, 28 October for Asuboi, near Suhum in the Eastern Region.



He was said to have embarked on the trip with a service vehicle at about 11 am on that fateful day to visit his parcel of land, his wife had told the police, adding that the service vehicle had been parked on the Accra–Kumasi Highway, prompting police action.



Investigators, who were deployed to the scene, however, found the parked vehicle with the ignition key, but could not trace the named officer, sources tell Dailymailgh.com.



The service vehicle with registration number GP 144 has since been driven to the Suhum Police Station for safekeeping as police and volunteers from Mankrong and Asuboi communities intensify their search for the officer.





