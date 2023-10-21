Ghanaian nurse nominated by US Embassy to participate in 2023 IVLP

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

A Ghanaian mental health nurse, Kelvin Odonkor (known in his social life as Kobby Blay), has been nominated by the United States Embassy in Ghana to participate in the 2023 International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) in Washington D.C.



This, according to a post by the nurse, is in recognition of his work as a nurse in Ghana and based on his work in advancing communication in the sector.



“I've been chosen for and currently participating in the prestigious International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) by the US Embassy in recognition of my work as a nurse and health communications practitioner towards global health. Grateful especially to the US (embassy) for the full funding, opportunity to meet other current and emerging foreign leaders in variety of fields on the global stage to experience, connect and have varied conversations on issues of global health challenges while learning first hand the US systems and cultivate some network relationships,” he wrote in a post on Facebook.



Kelvin's journey:



At GhanaHealthNest.com, Kelvin has played a pivotal role in shaping the health discourse in Ghana and beyond. His journey began as a nurse, where he witnessed the vital role that effective communication plays in healthcare. This experience led him to transition into the field of health communication, where he has excelled as a health communication officer working in different roles to support individuals' groups and organisations with his recent being for a COVID-19 project with the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG).



Kelvin's work has revolved around curbing health disinformation, a critical issue, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through GhanaHealthNest.com, he has effectively disseminated accurate and timely information, helping to combat the spread of misinformation and saving lives.



Kelvin's dedication to his work and his impact on the field have not gone unnoticed. His selection for the IVLP program is a recognition of his outstanding contributions to global health communication. This program will provide him with a unique opportunity to collaborate with health professionals and communicators from around the world, exchange insights, and further enhance his skills.



Kelvin Odonkor's selection for the IVLP program is not just an achievement for him but also a proud moment for Ghana and the global health community. We can only anticipate the positive impact he will continue to make as he embarks on this exciting journey.



Kobby Blay joins other great Ghanaians like former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor, numerous Members of Parliament, ministers of state, diplomats from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, judges, private legal practitioners and senior journalists who have participated in the IVLP.



Read his full post below:



