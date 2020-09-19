Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 19 September 2020

Ghanaian man shoots and kills another Ghanaian in the US after car accident

Suspect Dennis Mensah and deceased Prince Asare

A Ghanaian citizen has reportedly murdered his Ghanaian fellow in Ohio, Columbus, US after a car accident.



The deceased who has been identified as Prince Asare was 31.



According to a police report, the deceased got into an altercation with another Ghanaian after he crashed his car in an accident.



The report said that, as tempers went up, the suspect identified as Dennis Mensah, allegedly shot Asare.



However, the 29-year-old suspect did not flee the scene but rather surrendered himself to the police when they arrived at the scene located at 1600 block of Harvester Lane.



Mensah is said to have shot Asare who suffered from gun bullet wounds at 19:30 GMT. The police report added that the deceased was pronounced dead at the Ohio Health Riverside Methodist Hospital at 20:09 GMT.



The suspect is in the custody of the police and has been charged with murder, he is also assisting the police in investigating the matter.



The incident occurred on Thursday night, September 17, 2020 at a parking lot of an apartment complex on the Northeast Side.



Mesah will appear in court on Saturday to begin his trial.





