Ghanaian man arrested in connection with wife's death in US, faces aggravated assault charges

General News of Monday, 10 July 2023

A 46-year-old man from Fleetwood, identified as Harrison Adu Boakye, was taken into custody in the United States (US) on Friday after his 33-year-old wife died in an alleged domestic incident.



Boakye has been charged with aggravated assault in relation to the incident.



Following an investigation by Berks County detectives into the woman's death, Harrison Adu Boakye was arrested on Friday afternoon. He was then taken to the Berks County Sheriff's Central Processing Unit for processing and arraignment.



The investigation is still ongoing, and an autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.



According to Graphic.com reports from detectives, on July 7, 2023, at around 8:25 a.m., Fleetwood police responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic situation at a residence on Middleton Road in the 30 block. Upon arrival, officers discovered the 33-year-old woman unresponsive inside the house.



Despite life-saving efforts by the responding officers and emergency personnel, the woman could not be revived. The coroner was contacted and later pronounced the victim deceased.



Following this tragic event, detectives initiated an investigation, leading to the arrest and charging of Harrison Adu Boakye in connection with his wife's death.



