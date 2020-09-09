General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Ghanaian man arrested for shooting his wife in Orlando

Investigators say Barbara Tommey, 27, was fatally shot by her husband, Sylvester Ofori

A Ghanaian, Sylvester Ofori has been arrested by the Orlando Police for allegedly shooting and killing his wife, Barbara Tommey.



International portal, fox35orlando.com reported that Barbara, 27, was shot and killed outside of the Navy Federal Credit Union near the Mall at Millenia, Gardens Park Boulevard in Orlando, according to Police.



Information is scanty but authorities,, according to the website say the victim who was an employee at the credit union was shot and killed near the front door of the bank by her husband, Sylvester Ofori, 35.



The Navy Federal Credit Union released a statement on the shooting:



"This morning, a team member was fatally injured during an act of violence outside our Millenia branch, by a man she knew, according to the police. Our thoughts are with our team member's family. Our number one priority is keeping both our members and team members safe. We will ensure all team members at the branch are provided with the support they need during this time. Any further information can be provided by the Orlando Police Department."





