Ghanaian male politicians only good at sleeping with small girls, stealing money – Captain Smart

Captain Smart, Broadcaster

Renowned Broadcaster, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly called Captain Smart says all male politicians in Ghana are only good at stealing public funds and sleeping with young ladies



He made this comment when he was rebuking the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), known popularly as Chairman Wontumi for using some unprintable words against the person of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.



He said while comparing the achievements of some great Ghanaians women in politics and public service including Sophia Akuffo who rose to the rank of Chief Justice, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong and other to the achievement of men in the political and public service space that ” all Ghanaian male politicians are good at is stealing public funds and sleeping with young ladies”.



When women are interceding for Ghana you these politicians will leave your houses and take your girlfriends to Dubai to have fun.



“I met one Member of Parliament on a flight to Dubai with his girlfriend. I met them kissing and when I spotted him and went to greet him, he did not feel comfortable and wanted to leave his seat because he knew I know his wife and his family.”



Captain Smart noted that it’s sad that Ghanaian men resort to insults when they are dealing with women rather than speak to the issues. He indicated that the culture of insults in the country’s body politics is appalling and should, therefore, be a rethink of the way politics is done in the country.



The Broadcaster called on the NPP to deal with Wontumi for the display of ignorance and tomfoolery because it may come back to haunt them.





