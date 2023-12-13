Ghanaian lawmaker mocks trans activist, vows to press forward with anti-gay bill advocacy

General News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

In response to the recent threats made by transgender activist, Angel Maxine, to expose politicians allegedly involved in LGBTQ+ activities, Member of Parliament (MP) Rockson-Nelson Defeamekpor, a sponsor of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, has reacted.



Mockingly questioning Angel Maxine’s gender, Defeamekpor, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, asked, “Are you a woman?”



Despite the threats, he emphasized that as Members of Parliament, they would not be swayed from their commitment to ensuring the passage of the “Anti-gay Bill” in Ghana.



He stated, “We take it in our strides that it’s part of the hazards of the job, and so we will continue to do what is in the interest of Ghanaians.”



Defeamekpor acknowledged that receiving threats is not uncommon in their line of work, referencing past instances during the passage of the E-Levy.



Regarding the purpose of the bill, he clarified, “The bill will serve as a deterrent, adding that the main purpose is to ensure reforms. It is a conduct that we think we should check as a sovereign people.”



Despite the bill proposing the criminalization of same-sex relationships, as well as relationships involving a person and an animal or object, with a suggested imprisonment term of 3 to 5 years, there is a lack of agreement in parliament on the appropriate punishment for LGBTQ+ individuals engaging in unnatural carnal knowledge with each other.



The Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee recommended a jail term of up to 3 years without suggesting a minimum sentence.