Ghanaian lady wins US$25,000 from random X poll by American YouTuber

General News of Sunday, 28 January 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
A Ghanaian lady was one of 10 lucky winners in a random online poll by a major influencer on X (formerly Twitter).
Princess Asante will receive US$25,000 from the influencer, Mr. Beast; whose video on the platform had earned him over US$250,000 according to platform monetization rules.
The rule for the draw as posted by Mr. Beast on on January 22 read: "I’m gonna give 10 random people that repost this and follow me $25,000 for fun (the $250,000 my X video made). I’ll pick the winners in 72 hours."
On January 26, he posted 10 Twitter accounts that included one of crazy for Christ (@princess_asante).
According to GhanaWeb checks, Princess Asante's followers on X shot up from 200 to over a 1000 after the announcement, she has since locked her account.
Some X users are also reporting that she is logging out of a number of her known social media accounts, claims that GhanaWeb is still verifying.
Our checks also show that she is a graduate of Ashesi University.
See relevant tweets by Mr. Beast
This is now the most reposted post in history ????— MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 25, 2024
Here are the winners of the $250,000 giveaway! They each will receive $25,000 :D@CrypticCapri @mcemilkemaloglu @lifestylspicer @xelaquimson1 @SaraC336 @princess_asante @DALIADANCELOVE @omnistuff @lalley_brian @Tsundeme_— MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 26, 2024