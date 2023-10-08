Ghanaian lady drowns with her child in Panama during US journey by road

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

A Ghanaian Lady has reportedly drowned at Panama with her son during a journey to the United States by road, MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.



The deceased known as Merri Gimbiya Yar Zaki drowned with her son during a river crossing in the South American state of Panama.



Islamic prayers and rites have since been held for her and the son at Nima, a suburb of Accra.



Family sources told MyNewsGh.com her body and her son’s body were yet to be recovered but Islamic rites were held as it is allowed to hold a funeral without the body.



Social media users have been offering prayers for the deceased saying she was an upright Muslim who adored the Prophet of Islam.



In 2022, several hundred Ghanaians thronged the Circle overhead, where a stand has been mounted by some personnel to help applicants apply for the American Visa lottery. This year, the lottery opened two days ago.



According to one of the facilitators of the American Visa Lottery, in 2022,a total of 1,561 Ghanaians have been registered in 4 weeks at one joint.



Some applicants captured in a video report filed by JoyNews then explained that the current economic crisis, consisting of the high cost of living, was a contributing factor to their relocation abroad.



They also saw the American Visa Lottery as an opportunity to travel abroad in search of greener pastures.



One of the interviewees who was keen on not returning to Ghana should she get selected said, “The country is hard so for an opportunity like this, you have to grab it with both hands else it will skip. That’s why I’m applying for the visa…the only time you will see me in Ghana if I’m able to get there is when I’m either deported or there’s a war outbreak.”



Another interviewee said, “You are in your own country, yet, you are suffering. You are being treated as somebody who does not come from Ghana so if go to Togo and you go and suffer there, is it not better than staying in your own country suffering.”