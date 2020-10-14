General News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Ghanaian firm rolls out project to help African families seeking boarding school opportunities

Caroline Esinam Adzogble heads the Caroline Group

International Boarding School Services (IBSS) a subsidiary of the Caroline Group, has released dates for the Africa Education Tour to enable African families seeking boarding school opportunities for their wards of ages 10 to 14 years to be able to do so.



The Africa Education Tour is slated for November 23 to December 2, 2020.



“While the ripple effect of COVID-19 is still surging, Caroline Group is confident that the tour will enable boarding school representatives that are unable to travel down to Africa to connect with families virtually. This will make it be easier for families to just host the event virtually and connect as and when they can,” the Group said in a statement.



Head of The Caroline Group, 28-year-old Educationist, Caroline Esinam Adzogble, said the tour will be yield great results.



“I believe in perfectionism and coordination, most of all experience, so my team and I will be there to engage with all of these families and connect them to all these wonderful schools,” she said.



The Caroline Group has worked with education partners across over countries across the world.



Providing details about some of the participating schools, Caroline Esinam Adzogble said after years of working with so many partners each brings something very unique to the table and for African students.



The press statement from the Group gave the quoted the CEO of Group as giving the following updates about some of the participating schools:



“Worcester Academy in Worcester, Massachusetts is the Number One on our leaderboard right now. The school is super unique. The boarding school amongst boarding schools; home away from home. They provide everything that a family could ever ask for in a boarding school.



“Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam, with Wayland; every family that I have connected to Wayland so far always came back and said to me “why didn’t I find them sooner”; I mean; that sums up everything you should know about them



“Northfield Mount Hermon is so rich in History that – the academic pathway they provide for students and families is beyond my words.



“Annie Wright Schools in Washington is my newest partner and bring many exciting opportunities to the table.



“TASIS in England, Trinity College in Canada and so many great partners I work with are all super super super special and I cannot wait to connect all these great families to all of these great schools,” said in a statement.

