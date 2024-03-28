Ghanaian fibre optics inventor Dr. Thomas Mensah is dead

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

The pioneering Ghanaian-American inventor, Dr. Thomas Mensah, known globally for his groundbreaking work in fibre optics, has passed away.



Dr. Mensah's death occurred on March 27, 2024, at the Kumasi Catholic Hope Exchange Hospital following a brief illness.



The family of Dr. Mensah has officially announced the news of his death to the general public.



A statement released by the family on Thursday, March 28, 2024, revealed that the renowned inventor, who had been instrumental in revolutionizing telecommunications and technology, succumbed to illness at the age of 74.



"Dr. Thomas Mensah died on the 27th March 2024 at Kumasi Catholic Hope Exchange Hospital. The sad occurrence of Dr. Mensah's death was as a result of short illness.



"The family hereby announces to the general public of the sadden occurrence. Dr. Thomas Mensah has died at the age of 74," the statement said.



Dr. Mensah's contributions to the field of technology have been immense, with his innovations significantly impacting global communications systems. His pioneering work in fibre optics paved the way for high-speed data transmission, revolutionizing industries and enabling the digital age to flourish.



Throughout his career, Dr. Mensah received numerous accolades and honors for his achievements, solidifying his status as one of the foremost inventors in the field of telecommunications and nanotechnology. His legacy continues to inspire future generations of scientists and engineers, particularly within the African diaspora.



