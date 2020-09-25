General News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Ghanaian entrepreneur joins Bill and Melinda Gates’ Global Goalkeepers

Scientist, Anthony Laud Basing

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, we were told to recoil into our shells, we had to drastically change how we worked and had to spend our lives to fit a new normal.



With experts emphasising the ability to test as many people as a key measure to fight the spread of COVID-19, Anthony Laud Basing and his team set out to work.



His Kumasi based company, Incas Diagnostic worked with researchers at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to develop a COVID-19 rapid test kit.



Today, his test kits are being donated to the Ghana Health Service to aid in their fight against the virus.



For the test kit, Anthony was been adjudged the winner of a very competitive Brilliant African Innovations award back in May.



He has now been selected to join the Global Goalkeepers.



The Global Goalkeepers is an initiative of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It aims to bring together leaders from around the world to accelerate progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.



For his Global Goalkeepers selection, Laud and his team will “get the opportunity to collaborate with the Global Health Labs, A Gates Lab specialized in Point-of-Care test kits,” he said in a Facebook post.



