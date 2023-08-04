Ghanaian doctors celebrated for saving life of US Congressman, John Lewis

Diasporia News of Friday, 4 August 2023

In a very colourful and heartwarming ambience, US Congresswoman Joyce Beatty has shared a remarkable account of how Ghanaian medical professionals saved the life of the late civil rights icon, Congressman John Lewis during an unexpected medical emergency at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana.



Recounting the incident, the congresswoman unveiled the astonishing journey that saw their plane en route to South Africa to attend the funeral of the late South African President, Nelson Mandela, redirected to Ghana, where the country’s dedicated medical professionals provided life-saving treatment for Congressman John Lewis.



As Congressman Lewis's health deteriorated mid-flight, he directed the crew to make an emergency landing in Accra, Ghana, for his medical treatment. Upon arrival at Kotoka International Airport, the delegation was met with exceptional urgency and medical expertise by Ghanaian doctors, who promptly provided essential care and attention to the civil rights icon and patriot.



Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, who had the privilege of witnessing the doctors’ unwavering commitment firsthand, emphasized that their swift response and expertise saved Congressman Lewis’ life.



She lauded the doctors’ professionalism, dedication, and the invaluable services they provided during this critical time.



She expressed her gratitude at the ‘Akwaaba Night’ held at the Columbus Africentric Early College High School in Columbus, Ohio, as a keynote speaker for the inaugural Ghana Festival Ohio 2023, sponsored by Adonko Beverages.



Hon. Joyce Beatty is the US representative for Ohio’s 3rd Congressional District and the Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus since 2021. She is a leader and advocate for the issues impacting Black Americans, including voting rights reform, police brutality, financial inequality, diversity and inclusion, healthcare access, and gun violence prevention. Ghana has a special place in her heart.



The Ohio Ghana Festival is a 5-Day festival event focusing on showcasing the rich Ghanaian culture and heritage to the residents of Ohio and the world. This year’s event is under the theme ‘Our culture, our heritage, our tradition, the Columbus way’.



The Mayor of Kumasi, Hon. Sam Pyne, who was a special guest of the event, expressed his appreciation for the impressive display of Ghana’s rich culture while wooing the US business community to further explore the potential business opportunities in Ghana.