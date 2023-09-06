Ghanaian delegation highlights key advantages of medical tourism at 19th African Travel Market conference

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

In a press conference held on the 3rd and final day of the 19th Akwaaba

African Travel Market at the Eko Hotel , the Ghanaian delegation, led by Dr. Kobby Appiah-Sayki, President of the African Medical Tourism Council (AMTC) and CEO of Britannia Medical Centre, eloquently presented the four core reasons why Ghana stands as a premier destination

for medical tourism.



Dr. Appiah-Sayki, the esteemed President of AMTC, articulated these pivotal points:



Highly Qualified Local and Internationally Trained Doctors: Ghana boasts a cadre of highly skilled medical professionals, both locally trained and with international qualification;



Good Value for Money: Ghana's medical services offer exceptional value for money. Patients seeking high-quality healthcare can benefit from competitive pricing without compromising on the quality of care received;



The AMTC Acts as a Regulatory Body and Advocate for Patients: Dr. Appiah-Sayki

emphasized that the African Medical Tourism Council plays a crucial role as a regulatory body, ensuring the highest standards of care for patients. AMTC also advocates for patients' rights and ensures a transparent and ethical medical tourism environment and;



Removing All Barriers: The delegation also shared that it wass committed to removing all barriers to medical tourism. This includes overcoming challenges related to distance, travel, accommodation, and navigating the healthcare system. Ghana welcomes medical tourists with open arms and strives to make their journey as seamless as possible.



Furthermore, Dr. Appiah-Sayki highlighted the African Medical Tourism Council (AMTC) as the driving force behind a transformative journey that melds cutting-edge healthcare with the rich cultural tapestry of Africa. The Council consists of major hospitals in Ghana, including:The International Maritime Hospital (IMaH), The Bank Hospital, The University of Ghana Medical Centre LTD (UGMC)

LuccaHealth, Britannia Medical Health Center, Jubail Specialist Hospital and Bethel Dental Clinic.