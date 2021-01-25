Crime & Punishment of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian couple in the US busted for COVID-19 relief related fraudulent activities

The US-based couple are being investigated for fraud

A fraud charge has been slapped on a Ghanaian couple living in the USA after they allegedly falsely applied for loans under the CARES Act after which they remitted the funds to individuals residing in Ghana.



Richard Oworae, 59, and Lucy Oworae, 56, who are permanent residents in the United States of America were picked up after the issue of their fraudulent activities was reported to a postal service supervisor, who alerted investigators.



Federal Authorities in the United States indicated that between July and August of 2020, the husband and wife submitted fraudulent applications for at least three Economic Injury Disaster Loans to the tune of $194,700.



After receiving the monies, Authorities say that the couple created fictitious companies for the loan and made unauthorized personal expenses from the received monies.



Further details on myjoyonline.com indicated that Richard Oworae submitted applications to the Small Business Administration using a false business name, Gimp Management Consultant, with which he identified himself as ‘Owner/Officer.’



On his wife’s part, she also registered a company called, “U.S. Postal Services P&DC,” under which she was named as owner.



The report added that from August 5 until October 26, at least $16,500.32 of the proceeds of the fraudulent GMC loan was transferred to individuals living in Ghana, documents indicate.



Eligible individuals and businesses are given access to EIDL funds under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, as assistance to owners of businesses who have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The proceeds of the loan are only allowed to be used on expenses such as the payment of fixed business debts, payroll, accounts payable and other business-related expenses that could have been paid had the COVID-19 disaster not occurred.