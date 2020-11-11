Health News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: Kuulpeeps

Ghanaian company introduces 2-days paid menstruation leave for female employees

Some staff of Incas Diagnostics at work

Ghanaian medical service company, Incas Diagnostics, has given its female employees much-needed support.



The company, which worked with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to develop the rapid test kits for COVID-19, is implementing a progressive policy to give its female employees time away from work during their menstruation period.



This is not a menstruate banishment policy, rather it gives women a chance to take time off work to get through their painful menstrual cycle.



The company announced that female employees will get two-days leave when they are experiencing cramps during their monthly cycle.



While they take their two-days leave, they will still be paid their full salaries.







Incas Diagnostics has introduced paid period leave for female employees. This policy involves female employees taking two days off each month during their menstrual periods if they are having cramps pic.twitter.com/n2WloS77cK — Incas Diagnostics (@IncasDiagnostic) November 5, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.