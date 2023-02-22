Ghanaian climate change advocate Cedric Dzelu to speak at annual US Foreign Policy Conference

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: Peter Martin, Contributor

The eighth Annual Conference on America’s Role in the World (ARW) kicks off on 2nd March to 3rd March 2023 at Indiana University’s Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies.



The conference which is one of the important gatherings on U.S foreign Policy will examine pressing global challenges to foreign policy, including the climate crisis, the future of Iran, human rights, and sustainable development.



Panel discussions will convene scholars, diplomats, activists, journalists, and non-profit and government leaders as well as polymath and polyglot students.



Among those to address the conference is Cedric Dzelu from Ghana who is the YMCA Global Climate Change Ambassador and the Youth Focal Person on Climate Change at the African Youth Commission.



Joining Cedric Dzelu for this important gathering will be John Kerry, U.S. special Presidential Envoy for Climate who will kick off the eighth annual America’s Role in the World Conference (ARW8), Robert Malley, U.S. special envoy to Iran, HH Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President of UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA) and other leading global experts on Climate Change.



Cedric Dzelu has been invited to speak at the conference as one of the global voices on climate change, he is highly expected to enrich the panel session with his vast experience on leading climate change adaptation and resilience initiatives in Africa and as a global climate advocate whose voice is far reaching.



The Hamilton Lugar School (HLS) is one of America’s five largest schools of international affairs, offering instruction in more than 70 languages -- a global leader in the study of the languages and cultures that shape the world.



The non-partisan conference on America’s Role in the World is in its eighth year, has a national following, and attracts leading global voices to the American heartland making it a rallying grounds for determining and shaping America foreign policy.



Among the policymakers and scholars who have spoken at the school and taken part in the annual conference are former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert M. Gates; former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats; the late Secretary of State Madeleine Albright; USAID Administrator and former US Permanent Representative to the UN, Samantha Power; National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman; Catherine Coleman Flowers, founder of the Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice and member of the Biden presidential transition team; and Burmese human rights activist Wai Wai Nu, among others.



We look forward to a successful outcome of this conference and wish Cedric all the best in this global assignment.