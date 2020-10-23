General News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: Starr FM

Ghanaian churches as weak as the State – Kwabena Donkor

Dr Kwabena Donkor, MP, Pru East

Member of Parliament for Pru East Kwabena Donkor says the Church in Ghana is as weak the state itself.



His sentiments are placed in the context of leadership and accountability in institutions, which he says are the cause of delayed development in the country.



This comes on the back of the collapse of a church building in Akyem Batabi where eighteen people have so far lost their lives.



The former power minister called for the suspension of the DCE of the area as well as the interdiction of building inspectors of the Assembly in the area.



Speaking on the Morning Starr Mr Donkor said “development starts from the mind. The mindset is the biggest obstacle to development. It’s also the biggest launch-pad for development. We have to chose which option, are we going to allow the mindset to be a block or a launchpad and it takes a certain leadership?”



“And when we talk about leadership, too often we only think about political leadership, but it goes beyond that. Captains of industry, spiritual leadership. The Ghanaian church for example is as weak as the Ghanaian state. Accountability in the Ghanaian church is as weak as it is in the state.”



He went on “then our captains of industry are not standing up. So, there is a collective failure of leadership from the political to the spiritual, to industry and to the grassroots. Too often whoever stands out for the right thing is seen by society as either too-known, or defiant. As citizens, we have to agree that we want to develop this country.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.