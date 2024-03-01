Ghanaian businessman escapes assassination attempt in his Accra office

General News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Emmanuel Nii Boi Abbey was in his office at Kokomlemle, in Accra, on Friday, January 26, 2024, just around 7 pm when everything happened.



According to details he shared with Accra-based newspaper, Daily Guide, the only way he was able to get through this assassination attempt was to overpower the suspect, who, he said purported to be a courier service provider.



The report explained that Emmanuel Nii Boi Abbey, a businessman who also doubles as the First Executor and Trustee of The Max’s Estates Realty Trust, said the man who tried to snuff his life was one he had never met before then.



He told the newspaper that the suspect had persisted in getting him to accept a parcel, which was allegedly sent by an unknown person. When the attempt failed, he (the suspect) sprayed him (Emmanuel) with tear gas for over 20 seconds, and subsequently pulled out a syringe filled with a substance which was later established by the Ghana Standards Authority to be a lethal acid.



“The suspect, and his accomplice, who fled the scene while on a motorbike after failing to release the substance into the victim, were hit by a moving taxi when the taxi driver observed that some people in the neighbourhood were pursuing them.



“The two, after realising they had caught the attention of others in the neighbourhood, fled the scene and abandoned the motorbike,” the report said.



Emmanuel Abbey added that after four weeks of intensive investigations, the Nima Police Division apprehended two suspects in connection with the incident.



However, on Monday, February 26, 2024, when the case was to be heard at the Dansoman Circuit Court, the proceedings could not take place because when the suspects arrived at the court, they were quickly taken back by the police escort a few minutes after, the report added.



Emmanuel, however, believes that some ‘bigwigs’ are seeking to frustrate the prosecution.



“Our sources revealed that the suspects were taken back by the police following a call from the Police Headquarters.



“Mr. Nii Boi Abbey, who looked worried, told the DAILY GUIDE that he was suspicious that some bigwigs are seeking to frustrate the prosecution,” the report added.



He also wants the case to travel its natural course without any interference from people with the authority to do so.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



AE/BB