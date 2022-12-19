Ghanaian brilliant but needy children celebrate Qatar National Day

Regional News of Monday, 19 December 2022

Source: AJ Willz

Some brilliant but needy Ghanaian children celebrated Qatar's National Day with the Qatar Charity on Friday, December 16.



The children from the orphanages around Ghana were entertained on the day by selected drama and music groups. They started the program by singing the national anthems of Ghana and Qatar to show solidarity between the two countries.



Speaking at the event, the Deputy Ambassador of Qatar to Ghana reaffirmed the commitment of the State of Qatar to provide more funding for Qatar Charity to implement more projects in the coming years.



According to Hassan Owda, the strategy for the NGO in the coming years will be to improve cooperation and partnerships with the government of Ghana, international Donor Agencies, International organizations, local organizations and traditional authorities in Ghana to increase and improve the number of projects, the impact of projects and the sustainability of these projects.



Talking about the organization’s plan for next year, Hassan Owda mentioned that the NGO will double the number of sponsored children from the current 5,000 to 10,000.



“Our plan for next year is to expand our services. For example, we have 5,000 sponsored orphans and our target is to expand and replicate this number and have 10,000 by the end of the year, he noted.



“Currently we are planning now to implement 126 projects consisting of clinics, schools, mosques and boreholes in different regions,” he concluded.



Established in 2016 the Qatar Charity Ghana Office has executed more than 3,000 projects across Ghana including classroom blocks, clinics, retail shops, bakeries, tricycles, boreholes, affordable houses, and emergency and relief support projects.



Qatar National Day is Celebrated on the 18th of December to commemorate the Unification of the State of Qatar.