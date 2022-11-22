Ghanaian brands must promote body positivity - Maame Esi Acquah-Taylor

General News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: Goddy Nana Mens

Maame Esi Acquah-Taylor, the Chief Executive Officer of AHA Brands has emphasized the need for indigenous fashion brands to make body positivity a key value of their business.



Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the launch of AHA Brands’ unique Rosa Bra, Maame Esi Acquah Taylor explained why body positivity is an important consideration and why her brand prioritizes it above all.



“I am very happy that our effort at celebrating beauty in diversity was positively received. Every woman is beautiful and should feel the confidence to rock any garment they want to. AHA Brands makes that possible for many women and for us, that is the most important part of the business – giving women the right garments to be beautiful in their own way. However, inasmuch as our display is being celebrated, I believe this should not be the odd one. Rather, this should be the standard. We need diversity on the runway,” Maame Esi stated emphatically.



This call follows her brand’s unprecedented use of plus-sized women to unveil AHA Brands’ latest collection, the AHA Rose Bra at the Rhythmz on the Runway fashion show. AHA Brands stormed the runway with a rich line-up of different-sized models which further emphasised the brand’s appreciation and celebration of diversity. AHA’s models, which comprised models ranging from slim to plus-sized women, sauntered the runway, flaunting AHA Brands’ authentic designs, accessorised beautifully by the elite Wendy L’artizan.



Following AHA Brands’ spectacular celebration of true African beauty, the event’s audiences could not help but gush over the brand’s commitment to empowering women and contributing to women defining beauty for themselves.



Away from body positivity, AHA Brands launched the latest edition of their unique AHA Rosa bra. The new product which is a significant upgrade on the previous model features a Chantilly lace covering with improved strap and wings for ultimate support and comfort. AHA also outdoored other new products such as the Yacoba pyjamas, Yacoba robes, Lawen Taylor men’s pyjamas, three-pack Lawen Taylor trunks and Oyce kimonos.



According to the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AHA Brands, Maame Esi Acquah-Taylor, the newest edition of the Rosa Bra was developed using user feedback from its customers. She thus assured customers of supreme comfort and unprecedented comfort for women of all sizes.



“The inspiration for starting this company was to help women find the perfect undergarments for all occasions. I am proud that ten years on, we have kept our focus and remained true to our core mission. This story of the Rosa bra's journey embodies what we stand for, as we improve the product regularly based on how our customers feel after using the product. I am confident that the latest model with its unique features will delight our customers and provide all the value they need in a bra and more.”



The Rosa Bra is an AHA Intimates product, a brand dedicated to providing high quality undergarments for women. Other lines under AHA Brands include; Lawen Taylor (men’s undergarments), AHA Bride (bridal wear), Ah-Scent (body splashes and perfumes), Ah-ctive (sportswear), Ah-ccesssories (jewelleries), Ah-bofra (kids wear), Ah-Qua (swimwear), and AHA Bride (Bridal wear).



The newly outdoored products are now available at all AHA Brands outlets at the Accra Mall, Achimota Mall, West Hills Mall or the head office on the Boundary Road, East Legon opposite Bethel House.