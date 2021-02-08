General News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Ghanaian architect Sir David Adjaye receives Royal Gold Medal

Sir David Adjaye, the renowned Ghanaian architect, has received the 2021 Royal Gold Medal from the Royal Institute of British Architects in the UK. The award is one of the highest in the field.



It is the first time in the award’s 172-year history that it has been presented to a black architect.



The judges praised Adjaye as “a singular and timely talent and a strong reminder of the insightful and integrative role of the architect”.



In September 2020, the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) announced that Sir David Adjaye would be the next recipient of the 2021 Royal Gold Medal, the UK’s highest honour for architecture.



The Royal Gold Medal is approved personally by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the reigning monarch of the UK, and is given to a person or group of people who have had a significant influence "either directly or indirectly on the advancement of architecture".



Sir David Adjaye has achieved international attention for an exceptional body of work over 25 years. Drawing on his cited influences including "contemporary art, music and science to African art forms and the civic life of cities", his completed projects range from private houses, exhibitions and furniture design, through to major cultural buildings and city master plans.



From the start of his career, he has combined practice with teaching in schools of architecture in the UK and the USA, including professorships at the universities of Harvard, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Princeton.



His practice, Adjaye Associates, was founded in 2000, and today he has studios in Accra, London and New York, with projects across the world.



Adjaye Associates is well-known for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC (2016), where they were lead designers of the Freelon Adjaye/Bond SmithGroup.



Other completed projects include Ruby City, an art centre in San Antonio, Texas (2019); the Alara Concept Store in Lagos (2016); the Sugar Hill Mixed-Use Development (housing, museum, community facilities and offices) in Harlem, New York (2015); the Aïshti Foundation, a mixed-use retail and arts centre in Beirut, Lebanon (2015); two neighbourhood libraries in Washington, DC (both 2012); the Moscow School of Management Skolkovo in Russia (2010); the Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver, Colorado (2007); the Nobel Peace Centre in Oslo, Norway (2005); Rivington Place arts centre in Hackney, London (2007); and the Idea Stores – two community libraries in London (2004, 2005).



Current projects include a new home for The Studio Museum in Harlem, New York, in collaboration with Cooper Robertson; 130 William, a high-rise residential tower in New York’s financial district; the International Finance Corporation (IFC) building in Dakar, Senegal; the Princeton University Art Museum in Princeton, New Jersey, in collaboration with Cooper Robertson; the George Street Sydney Plaza in Sydney, Australia; The Abrahamic Family House, an interfaith complex in Abu Dhabi, UAE; Winter Park Library and Events Centre in Winter Park, Florida; the UK Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre, London, led by Adjaye Associates, with Ron Arad Architects as Memorial Architect, and Gustafson Porter + Bowman as Landscape Architect; the Royal Benin Museum in Benin City, Nigeria; and the Thabo Mbeki Presidential Library in Johannesburg, South Africa; and the National Cathedral of Ghana in Accra.



On hearing the news that he will receive the Royal Gold Medal in 2021, Sir David Adjaye said:



“It’s incredibly humbling and a great honour to have my peers recognise the work I have developed with my team and its contribution to the field over the past 25 years. Architecture, for me, has always been about the creation of beauty to edify all peoples around the world equally and to contribute to the evolution of the craft. The social impact of this discipline has been and will continue to be the guiding force in the experimentation that informs my practice. A heartfelt and sincere moment of gratitude and thanks to all the people who supported the journey to get to this moment.”



RIBA President, Alan Jones said:



“It was my absolute pleasure and honour to chair the committee and be involved in selecting Sir David Adjaye as the 2021 Royal Gold Medallist.



At every scale, from private homes to major art centres, one senses David Adjaye’s careful consideration of the creative and enriching power of architecture. His work is local and specific, and at the same time global and inclusive.



"Blending history, art and science he creates highly crafted and engaging environments that balance contrasting themes and inspire us all. I believe his both practising and teaching in schools of architecture has significantly enriched his work. His artistic and social vision has created public projects that perfectly demonstrate the civic potential of architecture – fostering empathy, identity and pride. David’s contribution to architecture and design globally is already astounding, and I am excited that we have so much more of it to look forward to.”



Sir David Adjaye was knighted in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to architecture, following an OBE in 2007.



As a student, he won the 1990 RIBA Bronze Medal for the best design project worldwide; in 2006 his Idea Store Whitechapel was shortlisted for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year.



He has won RIBA International Awards for the Museum of Contemporary Art, Denver (2008) and the Francis Gregory Library and William. O Lockridge/Bellevue Library in Washington, DC (both 2013).



