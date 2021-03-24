Ghanaian appointed as Regional Head for TP at Andersen

General News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Anthony Mensah, Contributor

Dr. Josh Bamfo, a native of Sekondi, is arguably the topmost Transfer Pricing (TP) expert on the continent today.



He has been living his purpose of developing this complex discipline in Taxation in emerging economies in Africa such as South Africa, Nigeria and his homeland, Ghana for the past nine years.



As such, it came as little surprise to learn of his recent appointment as the Regional Head for TP at Andersen for Africa and Middle East (AME) region.



Andersen currently has a presence in 45 African countries and 12 Middle East countries.



Dr. Bamfo is a trained Economist with a PhD in Economics from the University of Delaware, US. After lecturing in US for a couple of years, he joined Ernst & Young in Atlanta, US as a TP Senior Analyst.



After 5 years of practicing in Atlanta, he made a bold decision to relocate to Africa as a Senior Manager, to help with the development of this highly specialized area of Taxation.



He has since worked in South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana with a number of Big 4 Accounting Firms and more recently Andersen, developing young professionals in this area.



Dr Josh Bamfo also periodically contributes to National Economic issues on radio stations such as Skyy FM and on TV stations such as TV3.



We are proud of our Sekondi-Takoradi native and ambassador and we wish him all the best in his new role.



We also hope that he will be able to share his expertise with the Ghana government in the area of Fiscal Policy formulation and implementation to help with the growth of our Nation.



