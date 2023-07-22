Ghanaian advocate Maudlyn Akosua Awuku receives Young Achievers Award in UK Parliament

Diasporia News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Source: Maudlyn Akosua Awuku, Contributor

On July 11, 2023, Maudlyn Akosua Awuku, a Ghanaian advocate dedicated to women empowerment, youth leadership and inclusion, was recognised with the Young Achievers Award at the UK House of Commons.



She was among 20 outstanding young individuals in the UK selected for their exceptional commitment to community development.



The attendees of the event, hosted by Dean Russel MP and the Universal Peace Federation, an organisation holding consultative status with the United Nations, included Members of Parliament, diplomats, policymakers, and youth leaders.



Ms Awuku is recognized as the founder of the GEWE Global Network for her steadfast commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering young women to take on political and civic leadership roles.



She has primarily focused on supporting individuals from Black and Minority Ethnic backgrounds in their efforts to achieve intersectional gender equality in the UK.



Her organization has been awarded a £10,000 grant in recognition of her impactful work and to further promote her cause.



Ms Awuku serves on several boards and is also the founder of the Anijie Global Foundation (AGF) in Ghana, dedicated to implementing projects that contribute to attaining the SDGs.



The organisation's focal areas include Gender Equality, Climate Action, and Quality Education, with over 6,000 beneficiaries across Ghana.



The Foundation has also supported young women by distributing over 1,000 sanitary pads and offering them technical and vocational skills training.



Additionally, as part of AGF's 5,000 Books Project, the Foundation has since 2019 supplied exercise books to more than 40 schools in marginalised communities, promoting inclusive and equitable lifelong learning opportunities for all.



Furthermore, Ms Awuku was a delegate for the UN Women UK at the Commission on the Status of Women at the UN headquarters in New York. She has been a prominent speaker at various international events, passionately advocating for women and youth.



Her outstanding work has earned her numerous accolades, and her overarching aspiration is to attain a position of influence, pursue her passions, and inspire women and young individuals.



We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Ms Awuku for receiving this well-deserved award, and we eagerly anticipate witnessing her continued impact on communities worldwide. Her steadfast commitment to empowerment, leadership, and inclusion will surely bring about positive transformations in the lives of many.