Ghanaian Women’s Association of Georgia to host virtual fundraising event in Ghana

General News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: angela a. musey, contributor

The Ghanaian Women’s Association of Georgia (GWAG) will hold its 6th Annual Fundraising Event on Saturday, April 24, 2021.



A release issued by the Atlanta-based organization stated that the funds raised will support the delivery of improved care for selected maternity wards in Ghana which will result in better outcomes for expectant mothers.



"Through this event, the Association is positioning itself to raise $25,000 to procure vital medical supplies to increase the capacity of maternity wards at the Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua, Dansoman Clinic, Accra, and the Takoradi Hospital, the release stated.



The event will further serve as a platform for highlighting some of the challenges facing the delivery of maternity care in Ghana namely: high infant and maternal mortality rates and shortage of basic tools for the provision of functional healthcare.



“We have for the past five years held our events in person and have been able to exceed our fundraising goals. With this year’s being virtual, we anticipate doubling our attendance,” said Angie Lou Opoku, President of GWAG.



She further added, “GWAG has so far adopted maternity wards at the Elmina Urban Health Center, furnishing it with beds, incubators, and ultrasound machines. We have also donated container loads of supplies to 23 other wards including: Oda Government Hospital, Yendi Hospital, Cape Coast University Hospital, University of Cape-Coast Teaching Hospital, Brenau Ampenyi Healthcare Center, Nkaseim Healthcare Center, Danfah Health Center, 37 Military Children’s Ward and First Lady Foundation for Korle-bu Teaching Hospital to the tune of $400,000.”



According to the release, guests will participate in many activities, including a live auction, music, cultural dance performances, a kente weaving demonstration, and exciting raffles throughout the event.



The guest speaker will be Dr. Camille Davis-Williams, MD, FACOG, a Board-certified OB/GYN in the Atlanta metro area.



The event which will be held virtually is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. (EST) or 7:30 p.m. (GMT). Participants can visit: ghanawomen.org for details on how to join.