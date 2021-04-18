Ghanaian Women’s Association of Georgia poised to support maternal health in Ghana

Regional News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghanaian Women’s Association of Georgia (GWAG) will hold its sixth Annual Fundraising Event on Saturday, April 24, to support the delivery of improved care for selected maternity wards in Ghana.



A release issued to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, by the Atlanta-based organisation stated that the support would result in better outcomes for expectant mothers.



"Through this event, the Association is positioning itself to raise $25,000 to procure vital medical supplies to increase the capacity of maternity wards at the Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua, Dansoman Clinic, Accra, and the Takoradi Hospital," the release stated.



The event would also serve as a platform for highlighting some of the challenges facing the delivery of maternity care in Ghana namely: high infant and maternal mortality rates and shortage of basic tools for the provision of functional healthcare.



“We have for the past five years held our events in person and have been able to exceed our fundraising goals. With this year’s being virtual, we anticipate doubling our attendance,” said Angie Lou Opoku, President of GWAG.



“GWAG has so far adopted maternity wards at the Elmina Urban Health Center, furnishing it with beds, incubators, and ultrasound machines.



"We have also donated container loads of supplies to 23 other wards including Oda Government Hospital, Yendi Hospital, Cape Coast University Hospital, Cape-Coast Teaching Hospital, Ampenyi Healthcare Center, Nkaseim Healthcare Center, Danfah Health Center, 37 Military Children’s Ward and First Lady Foundation for Korle-bu Teaching Hospital to the tune of $400,000.”



The release said the guests would participate in many activities, including a live auction, music, cultural dance performances, a kente weaving demonstration, and exciting raffles throughout the event.



The guest speaker would be Dr Camille Davis-Williams, MD, a Board-certified Obstetrician and Gyaenacologist in the Atlanta metro area.



The GWAG is a non-profit organisation focused on bringing change and development to under-served communities in Georgia and Ghana.



It achieves this goal by supporting maternity healthcare initiatives and providing educational scholarships to female minority students in Atlanta to pursue higher education.



The group was founded on the philosophy that women’s empowerment is the key to thriving communities.