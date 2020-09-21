General News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Ghanaian UN Ambassador receives international chaplaincy award

Rev Atta Badu Snr has now been awarded with an International Captain of Chaplaincy

The Ghanaian Reverend who was recently appointed a United Nations (UN) Peace Ambassador, Rev Atta Badu Snr, has now been awarded with an International Captain of Chaplaincy following his successful graduation from the Word of Life Ministries International (WOLMI) and the Canadian International Chaplaincy Association (CICA).



The ceremony held in London in the United Kingdom was graced by dignitaries such as the Regional Vice-Chancellor of CICA, His Excellency The Rt. Rev Dr Randolph Henry and International Speaker and Business Coach, Ambassador Evangelist Donna Blake.



As International Captain of Chaplains, Rev Atta Badu is now qualified to offer advice to diplomats, inter-governmental bodies and royalty on matters relating to the peace of the world. He also been certified to offer pastoral counselling and grief counselling.



Asked about his latest milestone, His Excellency Atta Badu Snr was gracious with humility and attributed the success to God and encouragement from his family. He thanked WOLMI and CICA for the high-level education he received and the honour of serving as International Captain of Chaplains. He pledged to use his new status to promote peace, foster unity and inspire hope to make the world a better place especially for vulnerable people.



“I am always grateful to God for whatever I achieve for it is not by might or my power but by the Spirit of the Lord which moves me to achieve great things for the glory of his name. Since I started my ministry, I have dedicated myself to serving as a vessel of God and availing myself whenever he calls upon me to serve. I am also grateful to WOLMI and CICA for the in-depth knowledge I have received on peacebuilding and for elevating me to International Captain of Chaplains. I believe the real work starts from here. I promise to use my new knowledge and position to ensure peace and justice and bring hope to people all around the world,” His Excellency Atta Badu disclosed.



With over twenty years in Christian Ministry, Rev Badu received the calling of the Lord after Secondary School in Ghana. Since then, he has risen humbly from an usher to a Reverend to an Ambassador. In 2008, he started a Zoe Christian Centre which has now grown into a church with over seventy congregants.



Rev Badu is deeply committed to learning and has completed many courses in theology and Christian Ministry. He has studied Urban Mission and Ministry at the St. Mellitus College. He has also recently completed a course in Humanitarian Diplomacy and Protocol and Diplomacy at the WOLMI Diplomatic Academy.



Aside his community work, Rev Badu hosts an online talk show, Church and the Community with his wife Veronica Quaquah Badu. The talk show seeks to encourage young people and inspire religious leaders. The couple are also dedicated community volunteers who spend a lot of time engaging with the underprivileged members of the community.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.