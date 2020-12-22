Ghanaian Times: We must protect the reputation of Ghana!

Editorial News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Undoubtedly, Ghana is held in high esteem in the eyes of the international community because of the country’s respect for the cherished values of human rights, and commitment to upholding multiparty democracy.



Indeed, our coat of arms ‘Freedom and Justice’ sums it all.



The 1992 Constitution guarantees citizens the freedom, which comes with reciprocal responsibilities to, among others, cooperate with security agencies to safe guard and protect the country’s peace, security and stability.



Ghana has shown a strong commitment to multiparty democracy as reflected in the outcome of successive elections that we have held over the past 27 years, after the restoration of constitutional rule, in 1993.



In the midst of electioneering, the political atmosphere in the country becomes very tense, but we have been able to overcome challenges and ensured continuous peace and stability of our dear country, thanks to our appreciable level of tolerance.



We have always shown our ‘Ghanaian character’ of being peace loving, despite political differences.



Significantly, we us citizens are expected to put up good behaviour to dignify our institutions that are helping in deepening democracy and national development.



This is the surest way of upholding the country’s credentials of a shining example of democracy and oasis of peace in a rather fragile West African sub-region.



We must remember that Ghana’s outstanding illustration of democratic development continues to attract other countries, especially those in the sub-region that look up to the country for experiences, knowledge and human resource to help build their various electoral systems.



It is in light of this, that we call for peace and ask all aggrieved parties following the December 7 General Election in Ghana, to use laid-down procedures to seek redress.



We are making this passionate call in view of the implications of the post-election demonstrations across the country, on our reputation.



These demonstrations if not properly organised and handled, can degenerate into violence, which will derail our quest for peace, stability and development.



For instance, we have heard of complaints of commuters having difficulty accessing their offices and businesses because of demonstrations around at the Electoral Commission (EC), at the Ridge, Accra, for which reason the security agencies cordoned-off the area.



While we appreciate the right of persons to demonstrate to press home their demands, we equally ask that such actions should not infringe on the rights and freedom of movements of other citizens.



It must be told in plain language that violent demonstrations cannot overturn the results of elections. Certainly, it is the court that can decide otherwise!



The demonstrators, ostensibly loyalists of the National Democratic Congress, must listen to their leaders, who have demonstrated their unalloyed commitment to seek redress through the legitimate or laid-down rules.



Governments will come and go, but the nation -state Ghana remains in perpetuity. We have the duty to protect, preserve and perpetuate the existence of the country for generations yet to come.



In view of the fragile political situation in some parts of the sub-region, Ghanaians would have no other country to turn to if the worse happens. God forbid!



Our judiciary system is ready and capable of adjudicating in any electoral dispute once it comes to its attention, and therefore, let’s resort to the laid-down procedures and give peace a chance.



Some citizens might not be happy about the election results as announced by the EC. It is within their right to disagree with the electoral body, but this should not lead to chaos and violence. There is an opportunity to get justice through the rule of law.



Let’s protect our international image!

