Editorial News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Ghanaian Times: Tertiary Students: You are welcome back to school

File: University students in a lecture hall

In response to the directive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for tertiary institutions to reopen after a long closure due to COVID-19 pandemic, students on Saturday started arriving on campuses across the country, according to our correspondents in the regions.



The President gave the directive in his 21st televised address on COVID-19 to the nation last Sunday, during which he announced various dates for re-opening of schools, including January 9 for tertiary institutions.



In March last year, the President ordered the closure of all schools but tertiary institutions were later reopened partially for final-year tertiary students from June 15 to August 21, 2021, to complete semester and write exit examinations.



According to him, the decisions re-open the schools was made because the government and its stakeholders were satisfied that in the current circumstances, the re-opening of our schools was safe, although safety measures would have to be put in place to prevent the spread of the disease.



In response to the directive, scores of first-year students are reported to have started arriving in the various tertiary institutions to begin the 2020/21 academic year. Continuing students are also expected to report on Saturday, January 16.



The Ghanaian Times welcomes all tertiary students back to school after the long break from school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under normal circumstances, reopening of schools should not attract so much attention but this year’s is peculiar because of the circumstances in which we find ourselves.



Last year was particularly difficult for all nations due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus that has not only killed thousands of people across the world, but also devastated economies, collapsed businesses and affected our way of life generally.



It is welcome news, therefore, that schools are bouncing back and students are returning to the classrooms to continue their education.



Although we are excited and students, as well as parents, are happy about the reopening, there is only one lingering concern of all of us. What is the level of preparation in the schools to prevent the spread of the virus?



Thankfully, the government has given assurance of instituting adequate measures in all the schools to ensure the safety of all students on the various campuses across the country



Top of Form



We are reliably informed that management of the universities have rolled out adequate plans to protect the students while on campus for lectures to begin either in-person or virtually.



Many of the universities, we are told, have either completed registration of students for the semester or rounding it off, while fumigation and disinfection are still ongoing on some campuses.



While commending the government and the school authorities for the measures instituted to receive the students, we encourage the students also to take the COVID-19 precautionary measures seriously and adhere to the protocols by washing their hands frequently with soap under running water, wearing nose masks and observing social distancing.



This is going to ensure that not only the students are safe but their lecturers and other staff as well. This is not normal times, but everyone would have to adapt to it and abide by the rules and regulations in the interest of all.



Once again, we welcome all the students back to school and hope that they would make the best out of the difficult situation.