Editorial News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Ghanaian Times: Relax; President dispels fears about LGBTQ+

President Akufo-Addo says he will not legalise same-sex marriage

The issue of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex (LGBTQI) has ignited a global debate. While some people, especially those in the Western world, think it is a human rights issue and so practitioners of such unnatural sexual acts must be given space, others, particularly black societies in Africa, do not want to entertain it.



Either way, there are some reasons to tolerate the practice or demonise and uproot it from society. In the Western world for example, openness about this sexual orientation, to the extent of even some public figures or renowned persons professing involvement in or practice of it is increasing acceptance.



This means in that part of the world, acceptance of certain practices is driven by human rights and law rather than traditional societal norms, especially morality and religion.



However, in African societies, certain human practices constitute abomination and so those involved in such abhorrent practice must watch out because even community members would rise up against it. In such a situation, the community would not care even if they have to fight their benefactors, being individuals, organisations or countries.



Such is the situation with LGBTQI in Ghana. Since homosexuality and related issues came into the open, Ghanaians have not hidden their abhorrence for it. For instance, the castigation by the media of those who graced the opening of an LGBTQI office in Accra and the close-down of same by the police barely a week ago cement the anti-LGBTQI sentiments in the country.



In fact, besides the open odium for the practice in Ghana, it is on record that it has been illegal in our dear country since the 1860s, when it was known as The Gold Coast.



It means our leaders have since that time not lost sight of our societal norms, including morality and however others think whatever constitutes morality is relative.



Every society should hold their leader in high esteem so as to take his views on certain matters of national interest as representative of their position. Therefore, when the LGBTQI people had the impudence to open an office in Ghana to spite the Ghanaian stance against that strange practice which is despised by even animals for its unnatural nature, the clergy, politicians, individuals and groups such as Youth in Action for Christ, have been mounting pressure on President to affirm the country’s position on the matter.



At long last he has repeated what he said on April 9, 2018 at the Synod of the Global Evangelical Church with fresh words just last Saturday at the installation and enthronement of Rt Rev. Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith as the Second Archbishop of the Anglican Church at Asante-Mampong.



“I have said it before and let me stress it again that it will not be under the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that same-sex marriage will be legalised in Ghana. It will never happen in my time as President,” our President said.



The Ghanaian Times is happy that the President has echoed the position of the Ghanaian people on the raging matter and wishes to appeal to the people that they should now let their minds be at peace.