Editorial News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

Ghanaian Times: Getting the police ready for Election 2020

File Photo: Ghana Police Service

The Police on Monday embarked on an endurance march through some principal streets of Accra, to show their readiness to provide adequate security before, during and after the December 7, 2020 general election.



The personnel drawn from various departments of the service started the route march from the National Police Headquarters through Ako Adjei Interchange, 37 Military Hospital, Obansanjo Highway, Kawukudi Roundabout, Pig Farm, La, Teshie, and Danquah Circle and back to the Police Headquarters.



They displayed some of their resources such as ambulance, trained dogs, and armoured vehicles.



Indeed, it is very important for the police to prepare adequately and show to the public their readiness to provide security for Ghanaians before and after the elections



As a matter of fact, the Police Service is one of the security institutions that is mandated to provide security for all Ghanaians and, therefore, their readiness is important, particularly for a national assignment like an election.



This mandate is derived from the primary functions of the Service, which stipulates in Section 1 of the Police Service Act, 1970 (Act 350) among others that: “It shall be the duties of the Police Service to prevent and detect crime, to apprehend offenders and to maintain public order and safety of persons and properties”.



Besides the above duties, the Police also render other important services to the public such as Motor Traffic duties to ensure safety on our roads, vetting and issuance of Police Criminal check certificates and assisting the female gender to deal with traumatic and psychological problems as a result of sexual abuse (usually against minors).



It is without doubt that the Police Service renders an invaluable contribution to the state on daily basis, through the performance of its mandatory functions such as providing security and ensuring the maintenance of law and order for a peaceful national elections and subsequent transition of government.



Apart from this, there are ongoing joint operations with the Military to clamp down on the increasing rate of armed robbery and cyber crime among others that seem to have engulfed the major cities in the country.



The Ghanaian Times can attest to the fact that the Police have performed creditably although critics may have few issues with their overall performance.



What is important, going into election 2020, is for the police to perform their duties professionally and avoid partisan politics.



We join hands with the Director-General of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kweku Pepra-Boadu, to admonish police personnel to desist from indulging in active partisan politics.



And also remind the personnel that the Ghana Police Service is apolitical and personnel must not involve themselves in politics but remain professional in the discharge of their duties during and after this year’s election





