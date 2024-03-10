Ghanaian Scholars Abroad to launch mission to bridge research and policy for national development

Diasporia News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

In a quest to bridge research and policy for national development, a group of Ghanaian scholars abroad are set to launch a mission to that effect.



Scheduled for April 1, 2024, at 3:00 pm GMT, the launch of the Ghanaian Scholars Abroad will take place via Zoom. This organization which serves as a network for scholars of Ghanaian descent currently residing abroad, also has a primary objective of facilitating interaction among scholars. Another objective is to foster a dynamic community dedicated to contributing to the development of Ghana through informed research and innovation.



One of the key goals of the organisation is to bridge the gap between academic research and policy implementation. This will be achieved by establishing a platform for scholars to engage in regular discussions with stakeholders and policymakers, thus facilitating the desired transformative change.



It is evident that Ghanaian scholars residing abroad play a significant role in the development of the countries in which they reside. With a vision of impact transcending geographical boundaries, the organization aims to strengthen the connection between these scholars and their homeland.



The launch event will be graced by esteemed dignitaries, including the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and other notable figures such as the former Minister of Finance, Hon. Seth Terpker; Prof. Baffour Agyemang Duah, former Special Advisor to the United Nations; Dr. Aboagye Dacosta, CEO of the NHIS; Prof. Joshua Boateng from the University of Greenwich, and Dr. Jamie Hallsal, Director of Graduate Education at the School of Human and Health Sciences, University of Huddersfield, UK.



This event welcomes all Ghanaian scholars abroad who aspire to leverage their expertise for the betterment of the Ghanaian community through research and innovation.



The leadership of the organisation currently comprises; Professor Michael Adu Kwarteng, Tomas Bata University in Zlin, Czech Republic, Professor Edward Ameyaw, Lignan University, Hong Kong, Godness Biney, Doctoral Researcher, University of Massachusetts, Amherst, USA.



Other leaders include Michael Sarfo, a Doctoral Researcher, at the University of Huddersfield, UK, Dr. Joseph Nanoah, a Graduate Researcher at the University of Alberta, Canada.