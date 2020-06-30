General News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Ghanaian Pastor to serve as UN Peace Ambassador

The Reverend Atta Badu Snr, a Ghanaian Pastor and Founder of the Zoe Christian Centre, is set to join the United Nations to serve as a Peace Ambassador.



This follows the successful completion of his training and accreditation from the Word of Life Ministries International (WOLMI) and the Canadian International Chaplaincy Association (CICA), UN-mandated organisations to appoint and accredit ambassadorial representatives.



Rev Badu Snr was a member of the 2020 cohort of ambassadors that were specially trained by WOLMI and CICA and accredited to serve as advocates for world peace, education and poverty reduction.



Commenting on his accomplishment in a statement, the Pastor expressed his gratefulness to God and pledged to use his position to spread love and tolerance around the world.



"I am thankful to God for his calling upon my life that has led me to complete this training so that I can serve more people and bring them His Word, which brings peace and prosperity. I am also grateful to the President of WOLMI and CICA International University.



"I believe in what Jesus said at Matthew 25:43 where he commissioned us to serve mankind because service to mankind is service to Christ himself," he said.



As a committed Christian, he has completed many courses in theology and Christian Ministry, and studied Urban Mission and Ministry at the St. Mellitus College.



He has also recently completed a course in Humanitarian Diplomacy and Protocol and Diplomacy at the WOLMIC Diplomatic Academy.



With over twenty years in Christian Ministry, Rev Badu received the calling of the Lord after Secondary School Education in Ghana. Since then, he has risen from an usher to a Reverend and now to an Ambassador.



In 2008, he started the Zoe Christian Centre, which has now grown into a church with over seventy congregants.



Aside from his ministry, Rev Badu has actively contributed to the Newham Community, where he resides in the United Kingdom and currently serves as a voluntary chaplain at Newham General Hospital.



Much recently, he has been a strong advocate of racial equality.



Rev Badu Snr said, "I am therefore looking forward to this role much and it is my hope and prayer that many lives will be touched by God through my work."



WOLMI is the first and only full gospel church to be granted a Non-Governmental Organisation in Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council, (ECOSOC).



This is the highest level of accreditation that is awarded internationally to all designates.



In this capacity, WOLMI is able to appoint and accredit 17 ambassadorial representatives annually to offices of the United Nations worldwide and numerous Ambassadors At-Large.

