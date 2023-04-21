Ghanaian Canadian Association of Ontario (GCAO) holds crucial council meeting

Diasporia News of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: Joseph Kingsley Eyiah, Contributor

Over 50 members of the Ghanaian Canadian Association of Ontario (GCAO) Council attended a crucial council meeting on Saturday, April 16, 2023 at the GCAO Hub, 65 Mayall Avenue in Toronto.



The meeting which was called by the Executives of the GCAO reviewed the constitutional role of the GCAO Council and its way forward to ensure grassroots participation of Ghanaians in Ontario for the effective community development.



During the discussion Mr. Emmanuel Duodu, the Executive President of GCAO referred to the Council as the main parliament for GCAO and stressed that the Council ought to be constituted properly with its own leadership.



An interim committee of 5 distinguished members was appointed at the meeting to plan for an effective Council and to meet with the Executive to reveal the way forward for the Council.