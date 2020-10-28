Diasporian News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: Abena Oppong-Asare, Contributor

Ghanaian-British MP promoted to role of Shadow Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury

play videoAbena Oppong-Asare, MP for Erith and Thamesmead

Abena Oppong-Asare, MP for Erith and Thamesmead has been appointed to the role of Shadow Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury in the opposition front bench.



After being elected in December 2019, Abena Oppong-Asare MP will become the first person from the new intake to be elected to the shadow cabinet. She also the first black women to hold this position.



The promotion to a role on the opposition front bench means Abena Oppong-Asare MP will now be responsible for Labour’s economic strategy covering UK growth and productivity, energy infrastructure, energy, environment and climate policy and indirect taxes.



Abena Oppong-Asare MP has been active in the Shadow Treasury Team since April this year when she was appointed as Private Parliamentary Secretary to Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, Anneliese Dodds MP.



The Member of Parliament’s first appearance in the role took place last Treasury Oral Questions where she was due to address the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak MP, at the dispatch box.



Abena Oppong-Asare MP said: “I am delighted to have been promoted to the role of Shadow Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury at this extremely important time for our country. This will give me the opportunity to really support businesses, employees and those struggling financially through COVID-19 in Erith and Thamesmead.



"I’m looking forward to helping shape Labour’s economic response to the pandemic and holding the Government to account over gaps in support. The Chancellor’s refusal to address problems until the last minute is costing jobs and causing chaos. I’ve seen the impacts of this in Erith and Thamesmead and across the UK and it is time the Government got a grip of the situation and worked with all parties to find workable solutions.



I’m also particularly looking forward to working with Labour’s talented front bench to develop policies that will help strengthen our country in the long run and move towards a greener, more sustainable economy.”





