Ghanaian- American Navy Sailor serves with Navy Expeditionary Combat Command

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: Dela Ahiawor, Contributor

Ghanaian-American Navy Sailor, Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tsifoaka, originally from Bekwai, Ghana, serves with Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC).



Joseph Tsifoaka, a 1992 old Student of SDA Senior High School in Bekwai, Ghana and a 2019 Columbia College graduate, serves the U.S. Navy as a Logistics Specialist assigned to Underwater Construction Team ONE in support of (NECC). A unit made up of 20,000 active and reserve personnel serving around the world.



Tsifoaka, in a press note from the Navy Office of Community Outreach to DEL REPORT, said: “Being in Ghana, I was always fascinated by seeing people in uniform. I was encouraged to join the Navy after seeing the respect and knowledge of those who served."



"I joined the Navy because I was looking for new opportunities. I wanted to see the world and try something different that could also provide stability." He added.



Tsifoaka who grew up in Bekwai in Ghana joined the Navy 12 years ago. According to Tsifoaka, he relies upon skills and values akin to those he learned in Bekwai to succeed in the military.



NECC Force Master Chief Rick Straney stated that: “In many warfare communities across the Navy, there is a lot of focus on platforms and systems – ships, submarines, and aircraft, which are all a very integral part of our maritime force.”



“For us in the expeditionary forces, our people are our weapons system. They represent an inherently mobile option for commanders to use around the world in a variety of complex, remote, and austere environments. We focus a lot of our effort on ensuring our warriors maintain a level of proficiency and readiness that enhances the ability of those larger platforms to do what they do at the time and point of need.”



Serving in the Navy means Tsifoaka is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“I've seefirst-handnd that the Navy is diverse in our capabilities during the deployments that I've been on,” said Tsifoaka. "We are always ready to adapt and defend our nation and our allies."



With more than 90 percent of all travelling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fibre optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize the importance of accelerating America’s advantage at sea.



“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations.



“The U.S. Navy—forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power—deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships, and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”



“My proudest Navy accomplishment is my last deployment,” said Tsifoaka. "I had the opportunity to be part of the group that was training some of the Somali forces in Somalia.



