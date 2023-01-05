Ghanaian Ambassador to the Republic of Togo enstooled as Chief in Oti Region

General News of Thursday, 5 January 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ghana’s Ambassador to the Republic of Togo, H.E Kofi Mensah Demitia has been enstooled Dadease Hene and Kyidomhene of Kianae Traditional Area in the Oti Region.



His enstoolment following the death of Nana Adomako Sekyere I in 2011.



Traditionally, a new Chief is to be enstooled to rule the traditional Area.



After many years of waiting the people of Osramanae, a sub-community in the Krachi West Municipal have successfully enstooled the Ghanaian Ambassador to the Republic of Togo as their new Chief.



The coronation saw the Oti Regional Minister present to congratulate the newly-enstooled Chief Nana Adomako Sekyere Il who takes over from the late Nana Adomako Sekyere I.



The Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu congratulated the Ghanaian Ambassador to Togo for his hard work and also tasked him to work hand-in-hand with the people of the area regardless of their political party affiliation.



The Regional Minister was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive, Emanuel Kajal Jalula.



Nana adomako Sekyere Il has promised to work with the people of Kianae as their predecessors did.