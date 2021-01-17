Religion of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: GNA

Ghanaian Ahmadis to benefit from new terrestrial TV Channel

Muslim Television Ahmadiyya Ghana

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Ghana will benefit from a new terrestrial 24-hour Channel, dubbed the Muslim Television Ahmadiyya (MTA) Ghana, to spread the true and peaceful teachings of Islam.



The new MTA Ghana channel will be housed in the Wahab Adam Studio in Ghana, which was completed in 2017 and named in honour of the late Ameer and Missionary In-charge.



The world-wide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, the Fifth Khalifa (Caliph) of the Messiah and Mahdi, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad virtually launched the channel after the Friday Sermon from his base in the United Kingdom.



The launch of MTA Ghana marks yet another significant landmark in the development of MTA International, the parent channel.



The launch was followed by a silent prayer led by His Holiness in thanks to God Almighty.



MTA Ghana Channel is on the digital platform and will be available to view without the need of a satellite dish and can also be accessed through a normal aerial.



The main areas of coverage will be Greater Accra and Central Regions, Kumasi and its surrounding areas, Tamale and Wa.



Programmes for the channel will be produced from the Wahab Adam studios in English and various Ghanaian languages, including Twi, Hausa and others in the training and teaching of Ahmadi Muslims.



Maulana Muhammad Noor Bin Salih, the Ameer and Missionary In-charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Ghana, in his address, urged the nation to see this new channel as a medium for moral and spiritual reformation.



He also said, "we are in the technological era and everyone is required to take positive advantage of it."



He called on members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community to recognise the grace of God and what their duty should be in delivering the true, peaceful and loving message of Islam to the nation.



The launch was followed by the first live programme on the new terrestrial channel from Wahab Adam Studios Ghana featuring Quran Recitation, local and foreign Poems and studio discussion.



MTA Ghana will broadcast all the programmes of the Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community such as his weekly Friday Sermon and other addresses.