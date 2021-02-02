General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Dornu Parvis, Contributor

Ghanaand Foundation offers free health screening in Odorkor

Some of the beneficiaries going through the process

Ghanaand Foundation, a non-governmental organization [NGO] has provided free health screening during its launch for over 50 people at Odorkor in the Greater Accra Region.



According to Mr Shiva Oppong Banahene, the Director of Communications for the NGO, the exercise was organized to support the less privileged and to also launch the Foundation.



“The exercise was organized to, while introducing the Foundation to the public, identify those with high risk of health conditions so early intervention is initiated to reduce the further comorbidities and worsening of their conditions.”



Mr. Banahene said: “ the over 50 beneficiaries were mainly less privileged including widows, people with disabilities, single parents, orphans, aged and children. They were screened for hepatitis, hypertension, diabetes, malaria, eye-related diseases among others - and provided with free medications, others who needed special attention were counseled and referred.”



He revealed that the Foundation was currently sourcing for funds to replicate same programme and other intervention programmes in deprived areas in Ghana. He therefore called on Corporate Ghana and philanthropists to come on board and support them.