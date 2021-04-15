GhanaWebRoadSafety: Lack of speed bumps on our road causing accidents - Ogbojo residents

General News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Residents of Ogbojo in the La Nkwantana Madina Municipality have bemoaned the lack of speed bumps in the area which has contributed to a rather disturbing number of accidents in the area.



According to the residents, reckless driving on the stretch since its construction has led to the loss of lives in the community.



In an interview with GhanaWeb’s Amos Ekow Coffie, as part of GhanaWeb’s Road Safety Campaign series, the residents explained that most drivers are not patient when driving and this has resulted in about seven cases of accidents in the area since 2020.



They believe speed bumps in the area will go a long way to solve the worrying trend.



“Most drivers do not take their time when driving and this has to led to so many deaths in the area; they drive anyhow on the street. Since the road was constructed, there have been so many cases of accidents here. We need speed bumps to slow the pace at which drivers drive on the street. Just last Sunday, an accident occurred here and this is not the first case we are recording,” one resident said.



Residents are calling on the government to come to their aid with the construction of speed bumps to reduce the rate at which accidents occur.



About GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign:



The GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign forms a part of the numerous projects GhanaWeb has rolled out as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebrations.



The year-long campaign dubbed #GhanaWebRoadSafety took off on Monday, March 1, 2021, and will focus on three key areas: indiscipline on roads; bad roads, and potholes that contribute to road accidents and the absence of streetlights.



The campaign is being executed in partnership with major stakeholders including the Ghana Road Safety Commission, the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the Ghana Fire Service, the Ghana National Ambulance Service and the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority.



The campaign is also spearheaded by musician and politician Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) as the Ambassador.



The campaign is also spearheaded by musician and politician Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) as the Ambassador.