GhanaWeb4Good: Lecturer needs GHC700,000 to undergo kidney transplant surgery in India

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Philip Atawura, an assistant lecturer at UNIMAC - Ghana Institute of Journalism has been diagnosed with an end-stage Polycystic Kidney Disease (PCKD) at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra.



Philip has been scheduled for a kidney transplant in June 2023.



Philip was diagnosed with the end stage PCKD in August 2021 and has since been on dialysis at Providence Specialist Hospital, Achimota (a suburb of Accra), after his discharge in September 2021.



Luckily, in March 2023, Philip got a donor.



Therefore, upon meeting all necessary requirements, Philip is due for kidney transplant at the Max Healthcare in India.



The operation is scheduled to take place in the first week of July 2023.



The estimated cost is 64,000 United States Dollars (USD).



This includes all travelling particulars, accommodation, pre-operational tests, the cost of the operation, post operation tests, drugs and two shots of antirejection injections.



