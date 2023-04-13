GhanaWeb4Good: 16-year-old Daniel Asante diagnosed with Kyphoscoliocisis needs over GH¢220,000 for surgery

Health News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daniel Asante is a form one student of St Paul's SHS at Denu reading Agric. Science. He was born normal and developed the condition at the onset of adolescence.



After several visits to the hospital he was diagnosed with a condition known as Kyphoscoliocisis. A condition that results in deviation of the normal curvature of the spine.



The experts recommended that he undertake a surgery to correct the situation as soon as possible as this is taking a toll on his health.



Daniel lives with his mother, who is a single mother, who is unemployed and a grandmother, a retired nurse at Aflao.



His grandmother and with the support from others have been contributing towards his health needs. Unfortunately, the family is unable to raise the amount of money needed for him to undergo the surgery.



His mother, grandmother, Daniel and the family would be indebted to you forever if you could him to get financial support to enable him undergo the surgery.



Attached to this story are pictures of him and one of the medical reports.



Below are the contacts of his mother and grandmother and account details



Mother's name: Kumah Esenam Comfort contact:0248199765



Grandmother's name: Alice Bathor contact:0246428621



Account Details Account Name: Alice Bathor Account Number:5151010003731 Bank: GCB Branch:Aflao











