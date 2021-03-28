GhanaWeb wins GACA excellence in Digital Media 2021

General News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s most popular news portal, GhanaWeb has been awarded at the maiden edition of the Golden Age Creative Arts Awards (GACA) held on Saturday, March 27, 2021.



GhanaWeb was honoured for its outstanding service and maintaining consistency, high standards of leadership in the media space.



“As GACA Excellence in Digital Media 2021 in recognition of your sustained commitment to excellence and the growth of the creative arts sector and for using your website, www.ghanaweb.com to advance the idea of renaissance of the arts through determined art promotion initiatives in Ghana,” the citation presented to GhanaWeb read.



Receiving the award on behalf of the news portal, head of entertainment desk, Abrantepa Benefo Buaben remarked that the award came at an opportune time as GhanaWeb is celebrating 22 years of media excellence.



“On behalf of our parent company, AfricaWeb Holding, our local partner, Advertising and Publishers Solutions Ghana, our CEO, our staff and our over 20 partners, our clients, we would want to say thank you to the organizers for this honour. Indeed, it comes at a time that we are celebrating 22 years of our existence. It’s not been an easy journey but with the support of our clients, partners, we’ve been able to come this far, thank you,” he said.



He also announced that GhanaWeb reporter would soon be launched for Ghanaians; especially citizen journalists to send in their stories as well as rake in money for their work.



“Do expect the launch of the GhanaWeb reporter which is to encourage citizen journalists to send contents that they have created and at the end of the day, when it’s able to hit a threshold, there is a revenue that is going to be shared," he noted.







GhanaWeb, on Monday, February 15, 2021, officially launched its 22nd-anniversary.



The year-long celebration commenced with a soft launch in Accra where the anniversary logo, theme and activities earmarked for the celebration were unveiled.



The logo is designed with red, gold and green colours of the Ghana flag and the theme "Then. Now. Later." signifies the company's resolve to open up about its operations, history, challenges, successes, growth and expansion to other African countries.



The activities lined up for the celebration include community engagement programmes; webinars; product launches; media tours; special awards and recognition; corporate social responsibility activities among many others that would be held under the strict observance of COVID-19 protocols.



The news team has also embarked on a GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign which aims at curbing indiscipline on Ghana's roads, promoting maintenance culture and ensuring road safety.