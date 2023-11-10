GhanaWeb’s Nimatu Yakubu appointed Convener of CDD’s Media Forum on Electoral Reforms

General News of Friday, 10 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Head of Africa News Desk and Parliamentary correspondent for GhanaWeb, Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, has been appointed a convener of the Media for Electoral Reform Forum (Media Forum).



The Media Forum which is established with the aim of promoting transparent, credible, inclusive, and peaceful elections in Ghana is a project of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) and its affiliates, the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), and the Affirmative Action Bill Coalition.



Nimatu, with over a decade of experience in parliamentary and court reporting was unanimously selected by colleague journalists of the Media Forum together with Willberforce Asare as conveners of the group.



The appointment was announced by CDD on Thursday, November 9, 2023.



“We have our conveners: Journalists partaking in our #MediaForum on electoral reforms have unanimously selected Wiberforce Asare (@WilberAsare) and Nimatu Yakubu (@Atouyese_ ) as the conveners to take forum members to the next level. What a formidable team!



CDD posted in a tweet via its official social media platforms.



The Media Forum is aimed at building the capacities of journalists to enable them to advocate for electoral reforms that will improve integrity, transparency and peaceful elections in Ghana.



