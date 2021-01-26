General News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb poll: Bury Rawlings in his hometown – Respondents

The late Jerry John Rawlings

The debate on whether it is right for the government to bury the late Jerry John Rawlings at the Military cemetery in Accra still holds as others think otherwise.



Those on the other side are of the view that inasmuch as Rawlings was a statesman, he died as a traditional chief.



Based on the afore-mentioned argument, GhanaWeb conducted a poll to find out from Ghanaians where J.J Rawlings should be buried after the host of events held in his memory.



Out of the over 4,000 Ghanaians who partook in the survey, 2,432 representing 58.02% were of the view that after the funeral ceremony, the mortal remains of Jerry John Rawlings be transported to his hometown for burial.



The other 1,760 representing 41.98% opined that the former president should be buried at the Military cemetery in Accra.



Meanwhile, the main funeral event will take place at the Black Star Square in Accra on Wednesday, January 27.



On November 12, 2020, Jerry John Rawlings died at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital after battling a short illness.



The former statesman died at age 73.







