General News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb introduces Legal Agenda, a show that seeks to simplify Ghana's laws for all

Legal Agenda starts showing on GhanaWeb TV on Thursday, July 13, 2023 play videoLegal Agenda starts showing on GhanaWeb TV on Thursday, July 13, 2023

Ghanaians are in for a treat as a groundbreaking new show, 'Legal Agenda' joins GhanaWeb TV’s long list of interesting shows.

With a mission to educate, and inform, this show aims to delve deep into Ghana's legal landscape, bringing viewers face-to-face with the complexities and shades of the country's legal system.

Hosted by Matilda Boateng Nartey, Legal Agenda promises to break down legal jargons and present legal matters in a captivating and accessible manner.

The show will tackle a wide range of legal topics, including the LGBTQ+ Bill, constitutional law, human rights, criminal justice, business regulations, and more.

Each episode will feature insightful interviews with legal professionals, policymakers, and influential figures, providing viewers with an in-depth understanding of Ghana's legal framework.

As Ghana continues to evolve and face new legal challenges, 'Legal Agenda' on Ghanaweb TV aims to serve as a trusted source of legal information and empower viewers to navigate the intricacies of the legal system confidently.

Whether you are a law student, a professional, or simply curious about the law, this groundbreaking show is set to captivate its audience and leave a lasting impact.

Make a date with GhanaWeb Tv this Thursday, July 13, 2023, for the very first episode of the show.





