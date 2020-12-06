General News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

GhanaWeb TV to go LIVE on December 7

Ghana’s first and most popular news portal, GhanaWeb, would live-stream its news and programmes from Monday, December 7, 2020, via its online channel, GhanaWeb TV.



The live stream will begin with a 360-degree coverage of Election 2020 to bring readers and viewers all sides and perspectives of the polls from across the 16 regions of Ghana and beyond.



The coverage will showcase live interviews with correspondents, journalists, resource persons, voters, election officials and ordinary Ghanaians whose views are integral to the success of GhanaWeb.



GhanaWeb TV will be hosted on the homepage of GhanaWeb.com as well as on YouTube and Facebook where you could follow our coverage on the go.







About GhanaWeb



GhanaWeb is Ghana’s first vertical portal, content curation and syndication website relaunched in 1999 to offer news, background information, classifieds, radio stations, and a social network for Ghanaians and the Diaspora.



The privately-owned independent and objective portal operates under the laws of the Netherlands, a legal setup that has allowed Ghanaians to express themselves freely for over two decades through opinion articles and comments.



Made for and by Ghanaians, GhanaWeb is updated by a team of editors and journalists who ensure balanced coverage of the news by creating original content, publishing syndicated and user-generated content and curating articles from a wide range of Ghanaian print and online media partners.



GhanaWeb has evolved over the years to include video content and social media components to its news feed as well as a mobile app for smooth web navigation. Its team of web developers and web designers regularly improve the technology and design of the portal which has been built to meet the requirements of its 4 million unique visitors each month.



According to the Alexa website traffic statistics, GhanaWeb is very popular among Ghanaian migrants in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Italy, South Africa, Netherlands, France and many other countries.



These loyal visitors and the millions of readers in Ghana have made GhanaWeb the most popular news website in Ghana and ranked the third most visited website in the country after Google and YouTube.



GhanaWeb is part of the AfricaWeb Holding group, an advertising and digital solutions provider for African publishers. AfricaWeb also owns CamerounWeb.com, TanzaniaWeb.com, MyNigeria.com among other country-specific portals as part of its goal of developing viable independent news portals as well as advertising and publishing solutions for Africa.

