GhanaWeb Polls: Over 1,000 respondents support #FixTheCountry protest

General News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A poll conducted by Ghana’s premier online news portal, GhanaWeb shows that over 1,000 Ghanaians are in support of the #FixTheCountry campaign launched against the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The campaign aims at putting the government on its toes to address the rising youth unemployment, inefficient health systems, high cost of living, poor road networks, lack of potable water among others.



Out of a total of 2,209 votes cast, 1,040 representing 47.08% were in support of the campaign.



635 people representing 28.75% also supported the campaign but said they will not show up at protesting grounds.



490 people representing 22.18% think the campaign is needless while the minority of 44% were sitting on the fence.



The #FixTheCountry campaigners had wanted to hit the streets of Accra on Sunday, May 9, 2021, but it couldn't come on.



This was because of an injunction the police secured against them from the court.



The court order was granted by Justice Ruby Aryeetey on Thursday, May 6, 2021.



Below is the results.



