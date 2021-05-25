GhanaWeb Poll: 68.02% of respondents support burning of galamsey excavators

General News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• 68% of respondents say they are in support of burning excavators



• A poll conducted by GhanaWeb also showed some 31.98% were against the move



The Ghana Armed Forces has conducted some operations to halt galamsey activities



A GhanaWeb poll has shown that some 68.02% of respondents represented by 2,808 votes support the burning of excavators being used for illegal mining activities.



The decision to burn the equipment forms parts of the government’s resolve to curb the menace of galamsey along with water bodies and land sites.



The poll, which was conducted on May 18, 2021, however had some 1,320 votes represented by 31.98%, not in support of the move.



In all, a total of 4,128 votes were garnered in the poll.



Already, the government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Defence has conducted some operations to arrest persons, seize and destroy equipments used in galamsey activities.



Most recently, the Ghana Armed Forced has issued a warning to illegal miners not to return to the sites.



See results of the GhanaWeb poll below:







